Govt bound to resolve farmers’ issues: PPP leader

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) on Wednesday said that the government is bound to resolve the farmers’ issues.

PPP Parliamentarians Secretary General Syed Nayar Hussain Bukhari said that the founding leader of the PPP Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, raised the voice of the workers and led movements against the oppressors.

“Bhutto’s practical steps for the welfare of workers were the heartbeat of the workers’ hearts. The PPP always spoke for the rights of workers and stood by them. When workers stood with us, we became stronger in the assemblies,” he said while addressing a ceremony at the National Press Club on Labour Day.

Bukhari said at present the biggest issue was that of the farmers. “If issues of the farmers are not resolved, there could be a shortage of food in the future. The Punjab government should show seriousness. The excess wheat is present,” he said and added that if the government cannot solve the problems of the farmers, “then it has no right to rule.”

He further said: “If the country’s economy is to be fixed, attention should be paid to agriculture.”

Bukhari said the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) had been created only to take political revenge.

“Public service cases are filed against every leadership of the PPP. I demand that the chairman of NAB be sacked. I demand action against the cabinet which gave permission to export wheat,” he contended.

Bukhari said the PPP will continue to oppose anti-farmer policies. “If the farmers are happy, Pakistan will be happy. All legitimate demands of the farmers should be met, and wheat should be purchased at the government’s announced price,” he maintained.