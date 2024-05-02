Govt to launch vaccination drive against typhoid

KARACHI - Expressing serious concerns over increasing cases of drug-resistant (XDR) typhoid in Karachi and Hyderabad, the Sindh health department has decided to launch a Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) campaign in the two cities. The decision was taken by Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho at the meeting of the provincial task force. During the meeting, Director General-Health Dr Muhammad Naeem presented comprehensive data and preparations regarding the TCV campaign. It was announced that the campaign would commence in Karachi and Hyderabad from May 13 to May 25. The campaign aims to target 9.8 million children between the ages of nine months to 15 years across Karachi and Hyderabad. The health minister expressed grave concern over the high number of XDR typhoid cases reported last year and observed that it was alarming that the prevalence of cases among children under 15 years of age was high. The meeting noted that the vaccination would significantly reduce the burden of typhoid cases. However, it was emphasized that while this campaign was crucial, efforts to improve routine immunisation coverage must continue unabated. Furthermore, letters are to be issued from the Pakistan Paediatrics Association, Pakistan Medical Association and respective deputy commissioner offices to schools to ensure vaccination.

The meeting also asked the home department to provide security to the vaccination teams during their visits to schools and other areas.

Chest pain unit inaugurated

The National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD), in collaboration with the Sindh government, inaugurated its 29th Chest Pain and Stroke Unit at the Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre (JPMC).

The event was attended by management representatives from NICVD, JPMC, and other officials.

Sindh Health Minister Dr Pechuho inaugurated the unit along with NICVD’s Executive Director Prof Tahir Saghir and others.

Speaking on the occasion, the health minister said that the establishment of the chest pain unit was another gift for the people of Karachi.

She said that the Sindh government was committed to providing modern and standardised treatment for heart diseases near patients’ homes.