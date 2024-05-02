IESCO notifies power suspension programme

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) on Wednesday issued a power suspension programme for Thursday for various areas of its region due to necessary maintenance and routine development work. According to IESCO Spokesman, the power supply of different feeders and grid stations would remain suspended for the period from 08:00 AM to 13:00 PM, Islamabad Circle, Rahara Feeder, Rawalpindi City Circle, Gulzar Quaid, Khanna-II, KRL, Sadiqabad Feeders, Rawalpindi Cantt Circle, Morgah, Fuji Foundation, Mohra Nagyal, Mehboob Shaheed, AOWHS, Wilayat Complex, X-Liar Colony, Pindi Board, Parkview Feeders, Attock Circle, Mushtaq Shaheed, Ghazi Kohli, Malhwali, Feeders, Chakwal Circle, Dera Muslim, Raman Feeders and surrounding areas.