IG Punjab visits police check post Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi) in DG Khan

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar on Wednesday visited Police Check Post Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi) in DG Khan and met the brave policemen who foiled the terrorist attack. He hugged the brave police officials who bravely repulsed the terrorist attack. He appreciated the police personnel who showed exemplary courage, determination and bravery in the line of duty. The IG Punjab gave Rs 50,000 each to all the jawans posted at the check post and Rs 100,000 cash reward each to the injured officials. He inspected the damage caused to police check post Hazrat Umar Farooq (Jhangi) due to terrorist attack. RPO DG Khan and other officers briefed IG Punjab about the details of the incident and the challenges faced by the police. As per details, after 02 months, Punjab Police once again foiled the terrorist attack of the banned organization on Jhangi (Hazrat Umar Farooq) police check post in DG Khan on Tuesday night. The pre-alert men of the Punjab Police fought bravely for 3 hours and forced the terrorists to retreat. According to the Punjab Police Spokesman, 15 to 20 terrorists took advantage of the darkness of the night to attack from different sides. The terrorists wanted to seize the Jhangi police check post and take the posted officials hostage. The terrorists used rocket launchers, hand grenades, laser light guns and other modern weapons in the attack. However, the terrorists were forced to flee due to the strong resistance of the policemen and running out of ammunition. The IG Punjab said that the Punjab Police is alert and will never let the terrorists succeed in their nefarious intentions. RPO Dera Ghazi Khan and DP Dera Ghazi Khan reached the spot with more reinforcements as soon as they got the information about the attack. Seven jawans posted at Jhangi Chowki were injured while fighting bravely, the jawans of District Police, Elite, SOU gave full response to terrorists. Among the injured are ASI Imran, Constables Muhammad Amir, Ashiq Zain, Rehmatullah, Sanaullah, Elite Constable Tariq while seriously injured Elite Constable Shahid Manzoor has been shifted to Nishtar Hospital Multan for treatment. He directed the RPO and DPO DG Khan to provide the best medical facilities to the injured police officers and personnel. The IG Punjab directed to complete the construction work at the check post soon and further strengthen the front line post. He said that additional police personnel and more resources will be provided at Jhangi check post. He instructed the provision of armored vehicle (APC) and modern weapons at the check post. Dr. Usman Anwar while talking to the media representatives said that the morale and determination of the policemen posted at Jhangi check post is very high. Punjab officials fighting at the front line are his pride and a valuable asset of the department, he added.

The IG Punjab said that the bravery and steadfastness of Punjab Police personnel is being appreciated at the government and public level, ‘cowardly attacks by terrorists cannot demoralize us, Punjab policemen are line a leaden wall at border check posts.

Additional IG South Punjab Kamran Khan, Additional IG CTD Waseem Sial, Additional IG Special Branch Zulfiqar Hameed and MD Safe City Authority Ahsan Younis were also present.

RPO DG Khan said that additional personnel, necessary equipment and weapons have already been provided to Jhangi post. In-charge Jhangi post sub-inspector Mohyuddin bravely defended the check post with his force.

He said that the terrorist attackers lost their lives in the retaliatory action of the Punjab Police. Police teams are continuing the search operation in the area.

He said that the officials posted at Jhangi police post are more alert and morale is high, the enemy will have to face defeat everytime in their cowardly attacks.

The IG Punjab said that every soldier of Punjab Police is like a leaden wall in front of the enemies of the country.

RPO and DPO DG Khan along with their men were present at the police post Jhangi.