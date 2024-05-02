IIUI marks Labour Day; urges action on child labour, education access

ISLAMABAD - The Department of Teacher Education, in collaboration with the Office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) at the International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI), recently organized a panel discussion to commemorate Labor Day.

The focus of the discussion was on the critical themes surrounding children’s rights to education and the urgent need to address the issue of child labor.

Dr. Shamsa Aziz, Chairperson of the Department of Teacher Education, provided insight into the main idea behind arranging the panel discussion. Panelists included Dr. Tabassum Naz, Director of Schools Federal Directorate of Education, Islamabad, Ms. Nazneen Zehra, Deputy Director (Planning) Basic Education Community Schools, Islamabad, Ms. Shumaila Aslam, Principal of Ghori Career School, Islamabad, Ms. Tabassum Shairwani Khan, a PhD Education Scholar at IIUI, and Ms. Sana Naseer from BECS School. The panel was moderated by Dr. Fouzia Ajmal.

Under the theme “Empowering Futures: Right to Education vs. Child Labor,” the discussion covered various topics, emphasizing the significance of education as a fundamental right for every child. Panelists stressed the need for holistic approaches to address underlying socio-economic factors contributing to child labor, including poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunities.

Furthermore, the pivotal role of teachers in eradicating child labor and promoting education was highlighted. Panelists emphasized creating inclusive and supportive learning environments to encourage children to stay in school and pursue their aspirations.

Key takeaways included the importance of community involvement in combating child labor, with an emphasis on community partnerships and grassroots initiatives. The panel discussion served as a platform for stakeholders from academia, government, and civil society to exchange ideas, share best practices, and formulate action plans towards ensuring every child’s right to education.

The event, held at the Fatima tuz Zahra block (Female Campus) of IIUI, concluded with a renewed sense of urgency and determination to address the complex challenges of child labor and educational inequality.

Participants expressed their commitment to collaborative efforts aimed at building a future where every child has the opportunity to learn, grow, and thrive.