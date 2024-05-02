Iram’s half-century keeps Lahore unbeaten in National Women’s Tournament

LAHORE - Iram Javed’s half-century led Lahore to a 74-run win over Peshawar in the seventh round match of the National Women’s One-Day Tournament at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Wednesday.

Following a delayed start due to overnight rain, Lahore scored 150 for seven in 29 overs courtesy 61 off 66 balls by Iram, laced with seven fours and two sixes.In turn, Peshawar were all out for 76 in 25 overs, handing Lahore their seventh consecutive win in the tournament. Lahore’s Quratulain bagged three wickets for 23, while Anam Amin, Ayesha Bilal and Noreen Yaqoob took two wickets each.

At Bohranwali Ground, opting to bat first, Multan managed to score 101 for seven in 32 overs, following another delayed start due to overnight rain. Karachi’s left-arm spinners Maham Manzoor and Anosha Nasir bagged three and two wickets, respectively. In reply, Karachi achieved the target in the 19th over, losing one wicket in the process. Opening batter Laiba Fatima returned undefeated on 53 off 59 balls, which included 10 boundaries.

Rawalpindi cruised to a nine-wicket win over Quetta at the Jawad Sports Complex Ground, securing their second win in the tournament. The match which was reduced to 40 overs a side due to overnight rain, Quetta after being put into bat struggled and were bundled out for a mere 53 runs in 34.1 overs, with none of their batters reaching double figures.

Spinners Fatima Zahra and Rida Aslam starred with the ball, clinching three scalps apiece. In reply, Rawalpindi chased down the target in 23.3 overs, with nine wickets in hand.

SCORES IN BRIEF

LAHORE 150-7, 29 overs (Iram Javed 61, Dua Majid 25, Saira Jabeen 25) beat PESHAWAR 76 all out, 25 overs (Momina Riasat 20; Quratulain 3-23, Anam Amin 2-7, Ayesha Bilal 2-9) by 74 runs.

KARACHI 102-1, 18.4 overs (Laiba Fatima 53 not out, Yusra Amir 26) beat MULTAN 101-7, 32 overs (Sadaf Shamas 16, Wajeeha Muneer 16; Maham Manzoor 3-16, Anosha Nasir 2-17) by 9 wickets.

RAWALPINDI 54-1, 23.3 overs (Aima Saleem 24) beat QUETTA 53 all out, 34.1 overs (Fatima Zahra 3-5, Rida Aslam 3-19) by 9 wickets.