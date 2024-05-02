Ishaq Dar's appointment as deputy PM challenged in SHC

A petition has been filed in the Sindh High Court against the appointment of Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar as deputy prime minister,

The notification of the appointment of Ishaq Dar has been challenged in the Sindh High Court.

The petition to challenge Ishaq Dar's appointment has been scheduled for hearing tomorrow. A two-judge bench led by the chief justice will hear the case.

The petitioner claims that there is no provision for the position of deputy prime minister in Pakistan's constitution and demands the annulment of Ishaq Dar's appointment.

Dar was appointed as deputy prime minister on April 28.

The Cabinet Division issued a notification on Sunday, formally assigning Dar the additional charge of deputy prime minister, following Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's approval.

As per the notification, the appointment was made by PM Shehbaz “with immediate effect and until further orders”.