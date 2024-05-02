ISRA University, PEC jointly host event regarding computation of tender documents

HYDERABAD - Muhammad Farooq Shaikhani, President Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders & Small Industry, graced a seminar as the ‘Chief Guest’ of the event, co-hosted by ISRA University and the Pakistan Engineering Council (PEC), focused on the intricate topic of Computation of Tender Documents in accordance with the regulations set forth by the Sindh Public Procurement Regulatory Authority.

During the event, President Chamber Farooq Shaikhani extended his gratitude to Professor Dr. Asadullah Qazi for his visionary efforts in establishing ISRA University. He highlighted the university’s notable achievements, citing its ranking at 86th in Pakistan and its commendable score of 68 points in research subjects worldwide. Shaikhani emphasized that contemporary education should transcend mere job acquisition, advocating instead for a curriculum and teaching methodologies that foster entrepreneurial mindsets among today’s youth. He articulated that the transformative impact of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is reshaping global dynamics. To remain competitive in the realm of international trade, it’s imperative that we commence educating our students on the constructive applications of AI without delay, as it stands as the cornerstone of global education. President Chamber Farooq Shaikhani underscored the pivotal role ‘AI’ can play in enhancing both institutional frameworks and business endeavors.

Shaikhani further emphasized the pressing need for Pakistani universities to elevate the standard of education across all levels, from undergraduate to postgraduate. This enhancement is crucial to ensuring the recognition of Pakistani students’ degrees on the global stage. He remarked that the seminar presented a valuable opportunity to delve into the nuances of tender document computation in accordance with SPPRA regulations. Shaikhani advocated for the establishment of coordination committees between chambers and universities to impart industry-specific training to students. Additionally, he pledged to facilitate internship programs, envisioning a collaborative effort between Chambers and students for the mutual advancement of industries.

Chamber President Farooq Shaikhani affirmed the commitment of the Hyderabad Chamber of Small Traders and Small Industry to forge enduring partnerships with ISRA University. Their collective aim is to cultivate an entrepreneurial mindset among Hyderabad’s students, thereby fostering the creation of new business ventures within the region.

In his address, Vice Chancellor Dr. Ahmed Waliullah Qazi underscored the significance of organizing educational sessions, highlighting that lifelong professional development is an ongoing journey. He emphasized that maintaining awareness and proficiency in applying for various types of projects is essential for success.

Former Chancellor of ISRA University, Prof. Dr. Hameedullah Qazi, shed light on the role of SPPRA, an autonomous body tasked with formulating rules and procedures governing public procurement within Government of Sindh-owned public sector organizations. During the event, Engineer Ashfaq Ali Memon, serving as the Resource Person delivered an insightful presentation on the “Computation of Tender Documents for SPPRA Rules, “providing a comprehensive overview of the subject matter.