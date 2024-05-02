KKKUK observes Labour Day

PESHAWAR - Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak (KKKUK) on Wednesday observed World Labour Day with a walk organised by the Blood Donor and Social Welfare Society.

The event was held under the leadership of Shah Muhammad, Lecturer of Computer Science and Bioinformatics and was participated by faculty, students, and administrative staff of the university. Participants marched through the university campus, holding placards inscribed with slogans expressing solidarity with the labourers, the unsung heroes of our society.

In a message delivered on World Labour Day, the KKKUK Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Muhammad Naseer-ud-Din emphasised the pivotal role of labourers as the backbone of our country’s economy.

He called for concerted efforts to ensure better health and education facilities for the wards of labourers, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to the nation.

Dr Rafi Ullah Khan, Registrar of Khushal Khan Khattak University Karak, in his message, shed light on the remarkable contributions of labourers not only within the nation but across the globe.