KP CM announces to double assistance package for labourers

PESHAWAR - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur, on the occasion of International Labour Day announced to double the assistance packages given to the labourers by the provincial government. He said that the revenue of the provincial Labour department has increased by two folds so the packages of labours should also be enhanced accordingly. He also announced to appoint/post wage magistrates to ensure the implementation of minimum wages fixed by the government to Labour ers and said that salaries of labourers must be transferred through bank accounts and an effective monitoring mechanism should be put in place.

He was addressing a ceremony held in Peshawar here on Wednesday to mark International Labour Day. The Chief Minister made an online transfer of Rs177.5 million to the relevant account for the educational expenditures of their children. A total of 22,354 students will benefit from the transferred amount. On this occasion, he directed the provincial labour department to hand over the 2056 residential flats at the earliest to Labour ers constructed for them in Peshawar. The CM said that, in consultation with all stakeholders handing over be carried out in a transparent manner.

Addressing the audience, Ali Amin Gandapur said that the role of labourers in national and economic development is pivotal and they deserve tribute and appreciation for their contribution. He said that if the problems of labour class are realized in a true sense most of them automatically get resolved. He added that the provincial government would safeguard the rights and welfare of the labourers by introducing new legislation and reforms in the existing legal framework, stakeholders including labours’ representatives would also be taken on board during the process of legislation and reforms. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would stand by the labour class and would not allow any individual or institution to exploit them.

The chief minister mentioned that ease of doing business was also one of the priorities of his government adding that potential investors would be attracted to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by extending facilities to them.

Investors were being encouraged to invest in the province by providing a conducive environment, plans were also in the pipeline for providing locally produced electricity to the industry at cheaper rates which would resultantly benefit labourers and create job opportunities in the province.

He added that the intentions and priorities of the incumbent provincial government were bonafide and will be successful in delivering.

Provincial Minister for Labour, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Country Director for Pakistan, International Labour Organization, labour representatives, and others also addressed the ceremony.