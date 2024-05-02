Lahore Police crackdown on electricity thieves

LAHORE - In a crackdown initiated by the Lahore Police against electricity thieves, more than 12,000 cases of electricity theft have been registered this year, resulting in the arrest of over 11,800 suspects. This was stated by the Lahore Police spokesperson today. The spokesperson said that in Iqbal Town Division, 1,720 suspects were apprehended, in Saddar Division 2,149, in Cantt Division 3,480, in Model Town Division 1,782, in City Division 2,020, and in Civil Lines Division 705 suspects were arrested. Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana, said that crackdown against electricity thieves is underway in the provincial capital. He emphasised that relevant authorities are being fully supported to curb electricity theft. The CCPO Lahore stated that individuals involved in electricity theft do not deserve any leniency as they are causing financial losses to the national exchequer. Bilal Siddique Kamyana expressed determination to bring electricity thieves to their logical conclusion.