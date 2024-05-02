LESCO detects 75,937 power pilferers in 224 days

Lahore - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has detected a total of 75,937 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) in 224 days of grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokesman told media persons here Wednesday that the company has also submitted FIR applications against electricity thieves, out of which 71,943 FIRs have been registered in respective police stations, while 30,056 accused have been arrested.

The LESCO has so far charged a total of 91,280,747 detection units worth Rs3,391,437,039 to all the power pilferers.

Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider is supervising these operations.

The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

The spokesman added, the LESCO found 322 customers stealing electricity through various means and 151 cases have been registered against the accused, while 11 accused were arrested during the last 24 hours.

On the 224th consecutive day of the anti-power theft campaign, he mentioned that large commercial consumers were found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections, he explained, 06 were commercial, 03 agricultural and 313 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 207,977 units as detection bill amounting to Rs5.517 million.

Apprising the media about some major power pilferers, he mentioned that LESCO charged Rs200,000 detection bill to an electricity pilferer in Johar Town; Rs200,000 detection bill to another power pilferer in Saddar area of Samanabad; and Rs182,000 fine in the form of detection bill to a customer stealing electricity in Haveli Lakhha.

LESCO collects over Rs 4.33m from 160 defaulters

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) has recovered more than Rs4.33 million from 185 dead defaulters in all the five districts - Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara - on the 211th day of its recovery campaign.

LESCO spokesman said that on the 211th day, SE (Superintending Engineer) Nisar Sarwar has recovered outstanding dues of Rs0.55 million from 30 defaulters in Northern Circle; SE Umar Bilal recovered Rs1.10 million from 20 defaulters in Eastern Circle; SE Shabbir recovered Rs0.42 million from 18 defaulters in Central Circle; SE Zafarullah Saanghi collected Rs0.31 million from 21 defaulters in South Circle; SE Muhammad Hussain recovered Rs0.36 million from 11 defaulters in Nankana Circle; SE Najamul Hassan recovered Rs0.39 million from 18 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; SE Jamshed Zaman collected Rs0.58 million from 19 defaulters in Okara Circle and SE Ahmed Shahzad Chughtai recovered Rs0.62 million from 23 defaulters in Kasur Circle.

During 211 days, the spokesman added that the LESCO has recovered a total of Rs2.91 billion outstanding dues from 101,729 dead defaulters. He elaborated that uptill now the company has collected Rs430.76 million from 14,777 defaulters in Northern Circle; Rs684.31 million from 13,308 defaulters in Eastern Circle; Rs385.82 million from 11,462 defaulters in Central Circle; Rs160.46 million from 6,006 defaulters in South Circle; Rs235.819 million from 8,768 defaulters in Nankana Circle; Rs427.27 million from 11,881 defaulters in Sheikhupura Circle; Rs189.77 million from 16,216 defaulters in Okara Circle and Rs401.10 million from 19,311 defaulters in Kasur Circle.