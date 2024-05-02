Thursday, May 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Motorway police fine female driver for traffic violation

Agencies
May 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

ISLAMABAD   -   The Motorway Police on Wednesday fined the female driver, who was driving the vehicle recklessly and high speed at Kallar Kahar and also reported involved in misbehave with the Motorway police officers. According to motorway police spokesman, the footage of female driver was viral on social media and she was stopped for over speeding and dangerous driving. The women not only misconduct with the police officers but also threatening to block the motorway. She left the spot without paying fines for traffic violation.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-01/Lahore/epaper_img_1714542418.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024