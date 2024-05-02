Motorway police fine female driver for traffic violation

ISLAMABAD - The Motorway Police on Wednesday fined the female driver, who was driving the vehicle recklessly and high speed at Kallar Kahar and also reported involved in misbehave with the Motorway police officers. According to motorway police spokesman, the footage of female driver was viral on social media and she was stopped for over speeding and dangerous driving. The women not only misconduct with the police officers but also threatening to block the motorway. She left the spot without paying fines for traffic violation.