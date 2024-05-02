MPAs pay tributes to labourers

SIALKOT - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Muhammad Manshaullah Butt has said that the whole world believes in the skills of the talented and hardworking workers belonging to the land of Sialkot. The growing demand of their hand-made products in the global market is a proof of this and in the same way, the exporters go to the every corner of the world and introduce the products of Pakistan. Sialkot exporters are playing pivotal role in strengthening national economy by earning billions of rupees foreign exchange for the country, he added. He said employer and employee are two wheels of the same vehicle, without establishing a strong relationship of trust between the two, neither the economy can be built on a solid foundation nor the problems of labor can be solved. He expressed these views while addressing the workers’ convention in a local hotel at Wazirabad Road on Wednesday in connection with “Labour Day”. Members of Provincial Assembly Chaudhry Faisal Ikram, Chaudhry Tariq Subhani, Yousuf Hassan Bajwa, Abdul Shakoor Mirza, Sheikh Shafique-ur-Rehman and various workers/trade union officials and members participated. MPA Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that the Punjab government is striving hard for the protection of rights of workers and is ensuring the implementation of minimum wage law and it is taking steps on a solid basis to provide all facilities of social security, health and education to the workers in time and to improve their quality. The MPA said that the protection of the rights of the workers is the first priority of the government and no negligence will be tolerated in this regard. Muhammad Manshaullah Butt said that 1st May is the “International Labor Day”, but he is present throughout the year to resolve the problems of the workers.