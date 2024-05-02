No payout of inclusive economic growth if workers deprived of rights: CM Murad

KARACHI - Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday said the provincial government was working hard for the economic stability of the labourers and also ensuring the provision of education and health facilities to their children. Greeting the workers in his message on the occasion of 1st May Day, the Chief Minister said that the workers are the wheels of the country’s economy. Shah said that our workers have played an important role in the development and prosperity of the country.

The CM said that the provincial government was planning to launch a program for the uplift of the industrial as well as agricultural labourers, farmers and women workers. He said that the People’s Party government was registering all the workers and including them in the social security program.

Nasir Shah for ensuring safety measures for workers in coal mines

Sindh Minister for Energy, Planning and Development, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah on Wednesday, directed to take safety measures at mines for ensuring protection of mine workers. The minister, while talking to various delegations here on the occasion of International Labour Day, said that miners working in the coal mines were the backbone of the industry and all the concerned companies must ensure the safety of the coal mine workers, said a statement issued here.

Nasir Shah stressing on the need of safety measures in line with modern requirements said that modern safety kits should be provided to the workers and dispensaries, health staff and ambulances should be kept active and on alert to cater health needs of the workers as well as deal with any emergency situation. He said that the government was determined to protect the rights of the workers as it believed that development of Pakistan lies in the prosperity of the workers.

The services of workers for development and prosperity of the province could not be undermined as working class is the backbone of any country or society, he said and warned that any negligence as to safety of mine workers’ lives would not be tolerated. PPP is the party of Labourers and farmers and it believes in their welfare, Nasir Shah said and vowed that PPP will always take steps for development and welfare of the working class and support their just struggle.

Sindh Info Minister reiterates commitment to Labour rights

Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon, Wednesday, said that the Sindh government firmly believes in maintaining the principles of social justice and equality and it is committed to creating an environment where every worker has the right to live a dignified life.

The Minister, in his message on Labour Day, paid tribute to the workers who work tirelessly day and night to advance national development and mentioned that

Labor Day highlights not only the sacrifices of workers but also the importance of their rights and welfare. PPP is determined for the rights of workers according to the vision of Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and it has taken several measures for fair wages and job security for the workers, Memon said adding that the provincial government set a minimum wage of 32,000 under the reform program for laborers and started reforming labor laws as well. Under the Workers’ Welfare Board, the Government of Sindh arranged health and death grants for workers as well as dowry for their daughters, he added.

The credit for establishing labor colonies for providing shelter to the workers goes to the PPP Sindh government while eradication of child Labour and bonded Labour, and legislation for women and special persons were some other achievements of the party, Sharjeel Memon said and added that Sindh government has started registration of domestic workers for ensuring their rights.