Ogdcl announces profit of Rs171.10 billion during first three quarters of ongoing FY

Islamabad - The Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) announced a profit of Rs171.104 billion during the first three quarters of the ongoing Financial Year 2023-24. The Board of Directors of Oil OGDCL in its meeting announced the financial results for the period ended on March 31, 2024, of the fiscal year 2023-24, said a press statement issued here on Wednesday.

The statement said that net sales revenue clocked at Rs348.164 billion translating to Profit after tax of Rs171.104 billion and earnings per share of Rs39.78. The Board of Directors announced an interim cash dividend for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, @ Rs2.00 per share i.e. 20 percent. This is in addition to the interim dividend already paid @ Rs4.1 per share i.e. 41 percent to its shareholders. The dividend will be paid to the shareholders whose names will appear in the Register of Members on May 09, 2024, the statement said. During the period under review, the company paid Rs68.497 billion on account of Taxation. On the exploration and development side company recorded significant enhancement in seismic efforts and drilling activities. The Share Transfer Books of the Company will be closed from May 10, 2024, to May 13, 2024 (both days inclusive). Transfers received at the CDC Share Registrar Services Limited will be treated in time for the purpose of above entitlement to the transferees.