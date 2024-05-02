Only Negotiations Can End Wars

Last week, I wrote about the problem of allowing one of the fighting partners to win a war - a problem for both the winning and the losing side. In the Russia-Ukraine war, on both sides, the propaganda campaigns make people believe that there is no future without victory. Sadly, that means that there are no peace talks and negotiations between the parties, but some limited contact may occur.

A few weeks ago, the Pope spoke about hoisting the white flag, calling for a cease-fire, and beginning peace talks. Alas, he was criticized severely. But he was right, not only as seen from a religious leader’s viewpoint, but also as seen from secular political and military viewpoints. In the ongoing Israel-Palestine War in Gaza, the religious leaders of Muslims, Christians, and Jews, should engage much more than they do and encourage peace efforts, indeed demand that Israel restrain its war actions and begin peace talks. Obviously, all leaders must encourage Hamas to release the hostages it still keeps, and Israel must release the Palestinians it has detained without trial.

The Pope did indeed have a point beyond religion when he called for peace talks and negotiations to begin between Russia and Ukraine, including their supporters. In my article last week, I tried to focus on this point in a broader sense, advocating that we should never wait for military victory and defeat. Let us pray for leaders and ordinary people to understand that, in the current wars and in all wars. In the current wars, if we allow continued fighting, there will be enormous suffering and high numbers of casualties, including civilians, further destruction of material resources, displacement of people, and long-term effects that will make restoration of peace and cooperation more difficult.

The West pours huge military resources into Ukraine, saying it is needed for the country not to lose the war against Russia. The USA just approved a large assistance package and the NATO Secretary General said it was high time, and he also said that other member states had given less assistance than needed and often late. From a limited military point of view, he may well be right, but shouldn’t a broader and more humane view be applied? Shouldn’t major resources and efforts be invested in peace talks?

In hindsight, it is not difficult to realize that Russia and Ukraine should never have let the tensions escalate to the level they did. Although it was Russia that invaded Ukraine, the West and NATO must take much of the blame for it. Russia probably thought the war would be short and the suffering less than it has become. No, I am not saying that Ukraine should have capitulated and let Russia take major parts of the Ukraine territory. I am saying that Ukraine, with the West and NATO, should have called for Russia to engage in peace talks before the invasion, and if it had happened, there should have been a transition situation with negotiations to reach longer-term settlements. Also, it should be recalled that there had been yearlong issues with Russia in East Ukraine and Crimea, and possibilities for negotiations, at least as for East Ukraine, were not followed up properly, including the Minsk Agreements. All parties failed. And because of that, the negotiations will now be more difficult, and both countries will suffer from it, probably Ukraine more than Russia.

Until now, Ukraine has always maintained that it demands all its borders be restored, including that Russia withdraws from the more Russian-sympathetic provinces in East Ukraine and even Crimea. Also, the West has repeatedly said it wants Ukraine to become a part of its geopolitical sphere, including NATO and the EU. The NATO chief repeated this when he visited Ukraine earlier this week. Russia opposes his views and it considers it a broader issue than only concerning Ukraine to include the wider East-West relations (as long as there is such a geopolitical divide in the minds of the leaders and people).

There is no flexibility in the discussion about possible territorial border changes between Russia and Ukraine. Ukraine maintains an absolute demand that the old borders should be restored, and the West supports that. However, last weekend I listened to a debate on the Norwegian public broadcasting, NRK, where an international and military expert, Professor Janne Haaland Matlary, said that such issues will have to be discussed in peace negotiations. She added that it is understood that Ukraine cannot admit that it has any willingness to cede land before negotiations have begun.

When I criticize both Russia and Ukraine, with the West and NATO, for not having done enough to avoid the war before it began, that may be easy for me to do in a newspaper article, but more difficult or impossible for the responsible parties. In a broader sense, though, to include other conflicts, too, I argue for broader engagement and dialogue between parties, indeed when violent conflicts are looming. This is so both from military and pacifist positions. I hope that we in the future will analyze and learn from the mistakes in the terrible conflict in Ukraine which has gone on for over two years. It is indeed unworthy.

The Israeli War against Hamas in Gaza, and the wider Palestinian area of the West Bank, is again a war that is a disgrace to humanity. I hope we can draw lessons from the war to avoid similar conflicts in the future. I have in earlier articles said that Israel and Palestine, with the USA and the West, and also the Arab neighbouring states, failed to give Palestine’s situation real attention for long, certainly from the Oslo Agreements in 1993. A crisis like the ongoing one was likely to erupt if just allowed to drift, as was the case. And now, it seems there is also no real willingness to address how a peaceful future can be secured. I have in a few earlier articles given some suggestions, including a major Palestinian state, a one-state solution, plus a curtailed Israel. Yet, it is up to the parties and the international community, especially the USA and other major powers, and the neighbours, to find durable ways ahead.

Let me end my article today by stressing that when I discuss international conflict issues, war and peace, I try to draw attention to alternatives to the ongoing ideas and mindset where military solutions too often are seen as a way of solving conflicts. I shall admit the military represents deterrence and can therefore avoid conflicts, well a negative form of peace, but I am always reluctant to accept that military force should be used. I emphasize peaceful solutions and thinking. In our time, it is a general failure to spend enormous amounts of rearmament and very little on peace thinking and the search for new and alternative ways to solve conflicts. We must change our paradigm and thinking – and I am sure we can find better solutions. In the two terrible conflicts at the top of the international agenda today, namely in Ukraine and Gaza, we must be able to find other solutions than such that belong to outdated paradigms, even within traditional military thinking. Negotiations must begin immediately. It would be a disaster for us all, concretely and in our thinking and values if the terrible conflicts drag out much longer.

Atle Hetland

The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience from university, diplomacy and development aid. He can be reached at atlehetland@yahoo.com