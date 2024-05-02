Overseas businessmen show confidence in Hong Kong’s business environment

HONG KONG - A number of trade exhibitions were held in Hong Kong in April, attracting visitors worldwide who expressed their confidence in the business environment of Hong Kong. “Hong Kong is a very nice place. We are always happy to come,” Belgian businesswoman Isolde Hanson said, adding that this was her first visit to Hong Kong after the pandemic. She had been to Hong Kong more than ten times before. Hanson, who runs a company that sells metal products such as brooches and cufflinks, said the Hong Kong Gifts and Premium Fair was a good platform to help her and her colleagues find the right suppliers. Hong Kong’s stable and secure environment makes them feel safe to do business here. From April 20 to April 30, a number of lifestyle products and creative trade events were held in the city by Hong Kong Trade Development Council, including the Hong Kong Gifts and Premium Fair, Hong Kong International Printing and Packaging Fair, Home InStyle, Hong Kong International Licensing Show and the Asian Licensing Conference.

At these trade events, product suppliers and buyers worldwide regarded Hong Kong as an ideal exhibition platform.

A French company that sells kitchenware and home accessories is a regular visitor to Hong Kong. For more than a decade, they have visited trade shows in Hong Kong as a buyer every year, except during the pandemic.