Pak tourism symposium & expo on May 27-28

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC), in partnership with the World Bank Group, is set to organize the Pakistan Tourism Symposium and Expo, scheduled for May 27-28 at Serena Hotel Islamabad, as reported by APP. The two-day symposium will focus on the theme “Building National Economy Through Tourism,” according to official sources. The event will also feature a tourism expo aimed at showcasing Pakistan’s abundant tourism potential and fostering governmental-to-governmental (G2G), business-to-business (B2B), and government-to-business (G2B) linkages among industry stakeholders. PTDC aims to bring together over 400 national and international tourism professionals, industry experts, and decision-makers to collaborate on shaping a future roadmap for the sustainable growth of Pakistan’s tourism industry. Those interested in participating as delegates are requested to register online at https://bit.ly/4aS12GH. The deadline for online registration is May 10, 2024. For further details and registration, visit the provided link. This symposium and expo hold promise for advancing Pakistan’s tourism sector and fostering collaboration among key players in the industry, aiming for its sustainable development and economic growth.