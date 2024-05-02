Pakistan Golf Federation holds 3rd PGF Match Play Golf

LAHORE - The Pakistan Golf Federation (PGF) successfully conducted the 3rd PGF Match Play Golf Championship at the world class and Nick Faldo designed Rumanza Golf and Country Club Golf Course in Multan. With eligibility restricted to top 32 amateur golf players, leading senior amateurs and premier golf playing ladies, this exclusive Match Play Golf Event provided an opportunity to distinguished golfers of the national golf scene to showcase their expertise and noticeable was the intense rivalry for exceptional performances. In the ladies category, Tehmina Ahmed of Lahore Gymkhana displayed remarkable abilities to emerge as the Match Play Champion for 2024. As for the race for top honors amongst senior amateurs, Col Faisal Rashid from Gujranwala Golf Club claimed victory by demonstrating applaudable prowess and precision. The pinnacle of achievement came from Usama Nadeem of Ibex Golf Club, Sargodha who triumphed by earning the coveted Match Play Championship through a huge playing effort. Up against a master performer, he managed to beat Ahmed Zafar Hayat in the final. Perfect execution of this championship was attributable to the PGF Team of Malik Kamran and Col Zahid Iqbal and the Rumanza Team headed by Brig Fayyaz Sial.