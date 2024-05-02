Police arrest 19 outlaws including 3 killers

Attock - Police have arrested nineteen outlaws, including three suspected killers, and have filed cases under relevant acts against them. The suspects have been detained and incarcerated.

Among those arrested is Ehsan Ali, who was apprehended for allegedly killing his cousin during a family dispute. Similarly, Umair Khan, a car driver, was taken into custody for allegedly causing the death of a man with his vehicle, and Najabat Khan for fatally stabbing his friend.

Furthermore, police arrested residents of Pathargarh, namely Shakir, Bilal, Khawar, and Wajahat, for issuing life threats to their adversaries. In separate incidents, Ali Raza and Imran Mehmood were apprehended for making a false emergency call to 15 and for issuing a fraudulent cheque, respectively.

In another development, Hazro police have booked Asim Khan, a resident of Hazro, for allegedly shooting and injuring his friend Abdul Rahim, an Afghan national, over a trivial dispute. Additionally, six individuals were arrested for gambling activities in Pindigheb, and Abdul Mateen was apprehended for allegedly coercing a woman into eloping with him.

Muhammad Gul was apprehended by Jand police for attempting to snatch a rickshaw. Furthermore, Jand Police arrested proclaimed offender Sajid Khan, while Hasanabdal police apprehended Zohaib Khan for their suspected involvement in a motorbike theft case.