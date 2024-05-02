Political parties yet to evolve consensus on NA committees

ISLAMABAD - The parliamentary political parties have yet to evolve consensus on the formation of parliamentary bodies, the matter is pending for the last one month. Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, in the last sitting of NA, asked the parliamentary political parties from treasury and opposition to evolve consensus so that he summons formal meeting to discuss the matter. Whereas, the government and the opposition have not proceed over this matter. Last week, Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq had initially discussed the matter with the representatives of the political parties but it remained inconclusive.

Parliamentary sources said that the matter had become complex as the ruling party in treasury benches wanted to grab chairmanships of main bodies. The PPP, sources said, wanted chairmanships of main National Assembly Standing Committees as the party had not become part of the federal cabinet. Background discussions with senior politicians revealed the MQM-P was also interested in taking chairmanships of some main parliamentary committees, so the consensus could not be developed on this matter. Sources said the pending matter will be discussed when the next session of the National Assembly will be summoned, which is expected in the second week of May.