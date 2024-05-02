Thursday, May 02, 2024
President directs Sindh govt to take strict action against criminals

Web Desk
10:23 AM | May 02, 2024
President Asif Ali Zardari has directed authorities concerned to take effective steps to control street crimes in Sindh especially Karachi.

Addressing a meeting in Karachi today, he also directed Sindh Chief Minister to complete all ongoing development projects in the province at the earliest including the Ghotki-Kandhkot Bridge.

The President was briefed about operations against dacoits in Katcha areas, street criminals and drug peddlers.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, Federal Minister for Science and Technology Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and other officials.

