PTI conundrum; to talk and not to talk

ISLAMABAD - The opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) once again has created quite a stir by taking a public position, not for the first time, that it wants to have talks only with the powerful military establishment to resolve political matters.

Last week, at least two leaders of the party of former prime minister Imran Khan had rejected the incumbent ruling coalition’s offer for a dialogue saying PTI only wanted to initiate talks with the Army Chief and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general.

The development came amidst a suggestion given by the country’s leading businessman Arif Habib to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif that his government should shake hands with Khan to bring economic and political stability in Pakistan. There is a complete silence from the establishment over these incidents. Moving a step forward, incarcerated PTI chief Khan has announced a three-member committee to hold talks with the establishment. The ex-premier in the past had also expressed his desire that he would only talk with the establishment, claiming the latter is the real power centre in the country and many political parties are acting on its dictation.

While many oppose the stance of beleaguered PTI to only talk to the establishment and not with the political parties, the opposition party has its own reasons to take this position.

PTI has its own narrative and a populist style of politics and it has never preferred to work with major political parties inside and outside the parliament. The party thinks that this strategy has benefited it a lot.

“PTI has taken ‘one against everybody’ position,” said Zaigham Khan, a senior political analyst. PTI represents anger of people and the party believes that it would experience a political loss if it did an about-turn by extending a hand towards its political opponents including Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), said Zaigham while describing a reason why the party does not want to talk with other major political stakeholders.

AGENDA OF TALKS?

It would be wrong to say that the PTI at the moment is not holding talks with the ruling coalition in the centre that represents all major political parties. But its agenda of talks with the political stakeholders and the establishment is different.

In March last, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur met with PM Shehbaz in Islamabad seeking equitable funds distribution and clearance of outstanding dues for the province reflecting that PTI’s provincial government is in talks with the centre.

PTI as an opposition party has also been negotiating with the Shehbaz-led federal government in the parliament demanding its due share in the chairmanship of parliamentary committees. It is likely that the party will get the coveted slot of chairmanship of the National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC) as a result of these negotiations.

PTI’s major agenda of talks with the establishment includes re-election or some settlement on its rigging claims, release of Imran Khan and other party leaders as well as workers, and withdrawal of all criminal and corruption cases against them.

THIN MARGIN OF TALKS:

The ruling coalition in the centre has a very thin margin of negotiating with the PTI. According to Zaigham, there are no chances that PTI would hold a dialogue with its political opponents to bring out some Charter of Democracy (CoD) like document to steer the country out of the present quagmire. “Such talks are held on equal terms and in this case, Khan is in jail, while other parties are in the government,” he said. And if the PTI founder comes out of imprisonment, he will never talk to his opponents, he said, adding that why the ex-premier will talk to them at a time when he is riding a tide of popularity.

On its present major agenda, PTI expects no relief from the ruling parties – a reason it wants to talk to the establishment only.

NO SIGNS OF BREAKTHROUGH:

There are very few signs of any breakthrough between the PTI and the establishment because Imran Khan wants to talk on his own terms and the latter is not ready to step back from its earlier position. Khan now has shown his desire to talk to the establishment and opened a way out but he is still adamant that May 9 incidents were a trap for his party. He still adopts aggressive behaviour. The military takes these incidents very seriously and brings to book all those involved in these riots.

Zaigham said there was an understanding within the minds of powerful quarters that Khan would create political instability and problems for the weak ruling coalition if he was set free. Apparently, the policy at the moment is to give some concession to the PTI to bring it into the mainstream but no relief for the party chief and suspects of May 9 violence, he added.