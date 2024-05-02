PTI founder challenges NAB's inquiry notice in IHC

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has challenged the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) notice in the Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The PTI founder filed the petition in the IHC against NAB’s notice sent to him in a new inquiry in the Toshakhana gifts' case.

PTI founder’s counsel Salman Safdar filed the petition in the IHC, which has made the chairman of NAB, superintendent of jail, and others respondents.

The PTI founder has requested the court to suspend NAB's call-up notice. The petition stated that different proceedings couldn’t be done in the same case.

It is pertinent to note that PTI founder’s spouse Bushra Bibi has also challenged the NAB’s notice in the IHC a day before (Wednesday).