Thursday, May 02, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

PTI founder challenges NAB's inquiry notice in IHC

PTI founder challenges NAB's inquiry notice in IHC
Web Desk
5:08 PM | May 02, 2024
National

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder has challenged the National Accountability Bureau’s (NAB) notice in the Toshakhana case in the Islamabad High Court (IHC). 

The PTI founder filed the petition in the IHC against NAB’s notice sent to him in a new inquiry in the Toshakhana gifts' case. 

PTI founder’s counsel Salman Safdar filed the petition in the IHC, which has made the chairman of NAB, superintendent of jail, and others respondents. 

The PTI founder has requested the court to suspend NAB's call-up notice. The petition stated that different proceedings couldn’t be done in the same case. 

It is pertinent to note that PTI founder’s spouse Bushra Bibi has also challenged the NAB’s notice in the IHC a day before (Wednesday). 

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-05-02/Lahore/epaper_img_1714620777.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024