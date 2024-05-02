Thursday, May 02, 2024
PTI seeks full court minus CJP to hear judges’ letter issue
Imran Mukhtar
May 02, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday claimed that Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Esa had a “questionable conduct” during the Supreme Court hearing on the issue of interference in judiciary and demanded a full court minus the chief justice to hear the matter on daily basis. Speaking at a press conference here along with Gilgit-Baltistan ex-chief minister Khalid Khursheed and party leader Abuzar Salman Niazi, PTI Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said that the meddling in the judicial affairs was a very serious issue but unfortunately a spectacle was staged in the apex court the other day. He demanded that the matter should be heard by a full court consisting of the existing judges of the top court but the CJP should dissociate himself from the bench because PTI expected no justice from him. Raoof said that the six IHC judges had penned a letter to the chief justice to take up the matter of spy agencies’ meddling in judicial affairs in the Supreme Judicial Council but he referred the same to the executive and prime minister was asked to form a commission to investigate the matter. He recalled that the letter had implicated PM Shehbaz Sharif, adding that giving responsibility to an accused person to constitute a commission and appoint its head to look into the matter was in itself a crime, which was committed by CJP Esa.

