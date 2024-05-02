Punjab CM, KP Governor discuss inter-province harmony, cooperation

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali on Wednesday met with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz and congratulated her on becoming the first female Chief Minister of Punjab.

He expressed these views during a meeting in Lahore with Punjab attended by Senator Pervez Rashid, Senior Provincial Minister Maryam Aurangzeb, Senior Vice Chairman of the Business Panel Khwaja Shahzeb Akram, former president of the Mohmand Chamber of Commerce Fayaz Ali, and other officials.

They discussed matters of mutual interest, inter-provincial harmony, enhancing cooperation between the two provinces, and addressing challenges facing the national industry and economy.

Governor Ghulam Ali also proposed lifting the ban on wheat procurement and transmission from Punjab to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that it would fulfil the province’s needs and alleviate the burden of expensive flour for the public.

Additionally, he and prominent industrialist Khwaja Shahzeb Akram presented several important suggestions for the improvement of industrialists and the business community, emphasising the deep connection between the industrial sector and the national economy.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz affirmed their commitment to taking comprehensive measures for the betterment of the industry and trade sectors.

She expressed hope that Punjab would continue to play a significant role in the development of other provinces and collaborate with the federal government to address the country’s challenges. Governor Ghulam Ali thanked Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif for her dedication to public service and conveyed best wishes for cooperation and collaboration between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in various joint projects for progress and development.