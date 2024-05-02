Thursday, May 02, 2024
Punjab Govt to provide safe environment for US’ investment in province: CM

Punjab Govt to provide safe environment for US' investment in province: CM
Web Desk
12:49 PM | May 02, 2024
National

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that Punjab government will provide a safe environment for United States’ investment in Punjab.

She stated this while talking to US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Bloom, who called on her in Lahore today.

The Chief Minister said her government will welcome US participation in agriculture, industry and IT sectors in the province.

On this occasion, the US Ambassador expressed desire to further collaborate with the Punjab government for poverty alleviation and economic development in Pakistan.

He congratulated Maryam Nawaz Sharif on becoming the first female Chief Minister of Punjab.

Web Desk

National

