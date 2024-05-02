Rally held to mark Int.Labour day in Nawabshah

HYDERABAD - Hari Welfare Association has taken out a massive rally from Allah Wala Chowk to Press Club Nawabshah to mark International Labour Day. Participants held banners and placards enchanted slogans to express solidarity with Chicago Martyrs. Addressing the rally President Hari Welfare Association Akram Khaskheli said that the economic position of labour and peasants was deteriorating and was compelling to commit suicide. He demanded Federal and Provincial Governments to fix monthly minimum wages at Rs. 70000 which was being paid to workers from 8000 to 15000 Rs per month.