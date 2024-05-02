S&T Ministry urged to maintain country’s membership in IUPAP

Peshawar - Ministry of Science and Technology (S&T) has been urged to take measures for continuing the membership of Pakistan in the International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP) going to expire in the coming month of October 2024.

“International Union of Pure and Applied Physics (IUPAP), is a member of International Science Council whose mission is to assist in the worldwide development of physics by fostering international cooperation in physics and to help in the application of physics toward solving problems of concern to humanity,” informed noted educationist and Chairperson Department of Physics University of Peshawar, Professor Dr Anisa Qamar.

The organisation currently has 60 country members including Pakistan which remained a member of IUPAP till 1953, but due to not being actively involved in their different activities and nonpayment of annual fees, our membership was terminated, she told APP.

Talking to APP, Prof Anisa Qamar said that she was selected as a country team leader of IUPAP in 2014 and because of her continuous hard work and struggle she successfully restored the country’s membership in 2018.

The membership fee is in the range of 2000-3000 euros while payment is still pending from 2019 and we may lose our membership in October 2024 if the status quo is maintained, she cautioned.

Dr. Anisa Qamar who also holds the coveted position of President Pakistan Physical Society (PPS) said IUPAP membership is of great significance for our country to avail international cooperation in the development of physics and to help in the application of physics towards solving problems of concerns to humanity.

IUPAP, she continued, provides scholarships to mid-career professionals to further strengthen their understanding of physics besides travel grants to those scientists who cannot afford to attend international conferences.

It also collaborates with national and regional physical societies, creating many opportunities for students and professionals among member countries.

The Ministry of Science and Technology is already paying a membership fee to CERR (The European Organisation for Nuclear Research) an intergovernmental organization that operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world.

Dr. Anisa also requested Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to take measures for payment of the IUPAP fee while keeping in view significance of the organization in development of physics in the country.