Senior minister orders crackdown on illegal pyrolysis plants in Punjab

LAHORE - In a decisive move, Punjab Senior Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has ordered a crackdown on illegal pyrolysis plants across the province, targeting areas like Sheikhupura and Mureedke. These plants, notorious for releasing toxic fumes by melting tires, have been swiftly shut down following the directive. In an order, numerous pyrolysis plants, including prominent ones like Aftabad, Muza Nangal, and Suhdang, faced dismantlement and disconnection of electricity connections in a joint operation conducted by the Environmental Protection Department, Municipal Corporation, and district administration. Expressing grave concern over the health hazards posed by burning tires, Senior Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the urgency of cleansing Punjab’s atmosphere of toxins, particularly for the safety of children. The emissions from these activities contribute to life-threatening diseases such as respiratory issues and cancer, warranting zero tolerance towards those jeopardizing human lives. She informed that the harmful smoke from burning tires contains carbon monoxide, a lethal gas, posing significant risks to public health. With temperatures reaching 400 to 800 degrees, these emissions exacerbate conditions like asthma, respiratory, and lung diseases, further highlighting the imperative to combat pollution and restore environmental integrity. The Senior Minister underscored the paramount importance of safeguarding the environment, water, and air quality to ensure a healthier and greener future for Punjab.

Minister commends workers’ contribution in country’s progress

In a message marking International Labour Day, Punjab Health Minister Khawaja Salman Rafique emphasized the invaluable role of workers in Pakistan’s development. He highlighted the significance of honoring laborers worldwide for their dedication and hard work, emphasizing the need to ensure their safety and security in the workplace. Rafique stressed the responsibility of employers to provide a safe working environment to their workers, underscoring the importance of prioritizing worker well-being.