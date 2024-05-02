Thursday, May 02, 2024
SRB tax collection surges 29 percent to Rs185.2 billion

Agencies
May 02, 2024
KARACHI   -   The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has collected Rs185.2 billion during the first nine months of fiscal year 2023-24 depicting an increase of 29 percent over the corresponding period of last year. Chairman SRB Wasif Memon called on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday and briefed him about the revenue collections of the SRB, said a statement issued here. The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collected a record revenue of Rs185.2 billion during the first nine months of the fiscal year 2023-24 while in the corresponding period of the previous financial year 2022-23, the tax collection stood at Rs143.3 billion, it said adding that the achievement signified a year-on-year growth of  29 percent. The CM said at the occasion that despite encountering various challenges, including the broader economic slowdown, the SRB has demonstrated resilience and efficiency in revenue collection. The monthly tax collection by SRB during April 2024 has remained Rs18.8 billion which shows 23 percent growth as compared to tax collection of Rs15.2 billion in April 2023, it said.

