Target ball coaching and referee judge course held

LAHORE - Punjab Target Ball Association (PTBA), as per directions of Pakistan Target Ball Federation (PTBF) President Arif Mahmood Khan and Secretary General Nizamul Haque, organized a target ball coaching and referee judge course at Al Fateh Sports Complex, Faisalabad under the supervision of PTBA President Nasira Kafeel and General Secretary M Akram on Tuesday. Chairman Pakistan Flying Tennis Federation Ch Arshad Jat was the chief guest. More than fifty coaches and technical officials from Lahore, Faisalabad, Sheikhupura, Jhang, Gojra, Toba Tek Singh, Shorkot and Sangla Hill including Director Sports Faisalabad Division Shehzad Gujjar, Shajar Gilani, Ali Aslam, Samina Kausar, Rana Tanveer and Asghar Ali participated in the course. SVP Punjab Target Ball Association Arslan Ali Tariq and Associate Secretary Abdullah Mughal enlightened the participants of the course about the innovations and rules in the game of target ball. A written test was also conducted for the participants while the chief guest distributed certificates and prizes to those who passed the course.