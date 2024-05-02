The Forced Migrant

In 2023, roughly 860,000 people migrated from Pakistan and the number is constantly rising. There is an unprecedented brain drain and the educated professional upper middle class is looking for any opportunity to escape Pakistan and move to more prosperous lands. Many people criticize this and consider it a betrayal of sorts and believe it is non-patriotic. But what they don’t understand is that when getting food on the table every month becomes a struggle and people don’t have family support to pay their bills, these ‘safaid posh’ people are left with no choice but to find ways to settle outside of Pakistan.

There are greater resources available abroad and more importantly benefits like free education and health - why would anyone in his right mind not choose that?

The challenge is that this class of society which is educated and aware and is used to a certain standard of living and also used to having a ‘voice’ is feeling crushed day by day in Pakistan. The country faces an unprecedented economic crisis and democratic dictatorship which has instilled fear in many who earlier at least felt they had freedom of speech. There is collective depression and anxiety and free will is diminishing by the minute.

But is this class happy to migrate? Many are not because of several factors. Those who are in their forties with children in college feel that usually, this is the age bracket when one starts to plan to settle down in Pakistan. Also, usually, a forty-something individual will have an aging parent in their late seventies or eighties, and leaving old parents is not an easy choice to make.

I know of many people who are so consumed by the overwhelming guilt of abandoning aging parents and choosing kids over parents is a very hard choice to make for any conscious Pakistani son or daughter.

Pakistan I believe is a country for the poor and the rich. I feel that the poor know there is no choice so they are just focusing on surviving. Whereas the rich are happily settled in Pakistan with their summer and winter vacations and the comfort of family here. This class is not bothered by the economic crisis or cares to express their political views as the stakes are different for them.

It’s the educated upper middle class that is experiencing the greatest conflict. The grass is not greener on the other side and it is a big transition. For example, in the late 40s having used to house help in Pakistan and suddenly having to do everything on their own is tough. If one is taking teenagers along, that’s another challenge because teenagers don’t like leaving the comfort of their homes and more importantly friends are everything to a teenager. Settling down the teenager which is a stage for the transition already from childhood to adulthood is tough, furthermore, a new country can be very difficult to navigate through.

Economic fear is a real fever. Imagine how tough it is for these individuals who have invested time and energy in their education and careers, building a life in Pakistan, and are now forced to look at options that are a 180-degree turn so they can achieve the same standard of living for their family. This lot is ambitious and doesn’t want to break even at the end of the month. It’s the ambitious hard hard-working lot that doesn’t have ‘daddy’s money’ as a backup and has dreams that include a college fund, a house they can own, and a pension fund they have to rm towards.

This group of people are not relocating just to meet these goals but many feel forced that they are left with no choice but to do that.

I hope and pray that Pakistan can get out of this economic crisis and become safe for us in all ways so that we don’t have to experience the trauma of forced exit for survival.

Zara Maqbool

The writer is a BACP (British Association for Counselling and Psycho-therapy) accredited individual and couple psycho-therapist based in Islamabad. She can be reached

at zaramaqbool@yahoo.com.