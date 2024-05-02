Violent incidents in Attock: Suspects apprehended

Attock - District Attock witnessed a series of violent incidents on Wednesday, resulting in injuries and fatalities, as law enforcement swiftly moved to apprehend the suspects involved. In one incident, a heated argument between friends escalated into violence on Malho-Daman road within the jurisdiction of Hazro Police station. Raheem Jameel allegedly shot and wounded his friend during the altercation.

Fleeing the scene with his firearm, Raheem left the victim in critical condition, necessitating his transfer from Tehsil Headquarters Hospital to District Headquarters Hospital Rawalpindi. Separately, Attock Saddar Police apprehended Sohail for fatally shooting his cousin, Ehsan Ali, following a family dispute. Sohail reportedly entered Ehsan’s residence and opened fire, resulting in Ehsan dying on the spot.

In another tragic incident, Hassanabdal Police arrested Umair Khan for a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of motorcyclist Amant Ali. Umair, driving recklessly, collided with Amant’s motorcycle, causing fatal injuries. Police traced Umair through his vehicle’s registration number. Additionally, Attock Saddar Police detained Hamza and Abdullah for attempted murder, following a violent altercation over a land dispute in Mohallah Eidgah.

The suspects allegedly fired shots at their relatives, Farzand Ali and Zeeshan Ali, although no injuries were reported. Law enforcement authorities swiftly responded to these incidents, apprehending the suspects and recovering the weapons used in the crimes. The arrests underscore the commitment of authorities to maintain law and order in District Attock.