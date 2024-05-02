Worker’s Rights

On this year’s Labour Day, President Zardari and PM Shehbaz Sharif reiterated the government’s commitment to making longstanding reforms for the nation, specifically discussing the importance of safeguarding the rights of our workers and enhancing their welfare.

Labour is the backbone of any nation, but in Pakistan, progress at this crucial juncture is quite literally impossible without the pivotal role that our labourers play. As such, we need to provide workers with fair wages, appropriate safety measures at work, and social support for those toiling in hazardous environments. Compared to global standards, our labour force is severely underpaid, especially in manual labour. The PM’s remarks have only underscored some of the challenges that are faced by Pakistani workers amidst the inflation, rising costs of living, food security, unemployment and the adverse impacts of climate change. The PM correctly pointed out the need for measures to alleviate hardships caused by rising costs on low-income groups, as inflation not only affects the purchasing power of their wages, but also makes essential expenses like education and healthcare unaffordable.

The commitment to convene the National Tripartite Labour Conference will be a good start to a proactive approach in ensuring occupational safety and health, which is essential in various sectors. Initiatives like subsidies and poverty alleviation programs will be essential parts of this concerted effort to mitigate immediate impacts of the government’s upcoming economic policies for the year ahead.

These, however, are all long term. Workers are burdened right now, and we need immediate relief measures for our citizens. Plugging gaps in the implementation of our labour laws has always been a longstanding issue for us, and ensuring that workers are provided with the minimum wage set by a particular province is the least our state can do. Curbing child labour is another tangible step within our reach. Fostering a culture of respect for labour rights, akin to that in our western counterparts, will go a long way in encouraging our low-income workers to be cognizant of their rights, and their value as labourers.

We must empower these individuals to take a stand for the wage they deserve, and ensure that employers are strongly deterred from employing underage individuals. Despite the challenges they face, our workers have always remained resilient and dedicated to their labour. We must honour their sacrifice, by ensuring that their rights, dignity, and well-being are upheld.