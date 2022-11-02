Share:

KARACHI-A mentally challenged girl was allegedly raped by a teenage neighbour in Karachi’s Kashmir Colony on Tuesday, according to police and hospital officials. The police, while confirming the incident, said that the girl was alone at home when a 16-year-old suspect broke into the house and subjected her to criminal assault.

A statement issued by the Mehmoodabad Police said the suspect has been arrested. Police surgeon Dr Summaiya Syed told media that the girl, 18, was brought to the Jinnah Postgraduate and Medical Centre (JPMC) by her mother from the jurisdiction of PS Mehmoodabad with a history of alleged rape. “She is a mentally challenged girl who was extremely agitated and had to be given a sedative for medicolegal examination and treatment,” she said.

“Her findings are suggestive of sexual assault,” Dr Syed told media, adding that swabs have been collected for semen serology and DNA. Meanwhile, Karachi’s additional inspector-general of police, Javed Odho, took notice of the incident and sought a detailed report on it, according to the police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, separately, an official of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, 40, was shot dead by suspected robbers over resistance in Manghopir on Tuesday evening. Manghopir station house officer (SHO) Haji Sanaullah said that Furqan Akhtar left his office to visit the Hub Filter Plant. On the way, armed pillion riders tried to snatch his motorcycle. “As the officer put up resistance, the robbers opened fire at him and fled along with the snatched bike.” Akhtar, said to be a supervisor at KWSB, suffered critical injuries and was moved to the Abbasi Shaheed Hospital where doctors declared him as dead.