Share:

Sindh Minister for Education and Literacy, Syed Sardar Ali Shah has said that twenty thousand six hundred and two school buildings have been damaged in the province in floods.

He was speaking at an emergency meeting of UNICEF Education Partner Group on Climate-induced emergencies in Pakistan via video link. He said as these schools are not usable, children cannot sit in the dilapidated buildings during the restoration phase.

The meeting discussed the revival of the education process which was badly affected due to natural catastrophe caused by climate change.