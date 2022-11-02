Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as 42 more dengue cases were reported

in Rawalpindi during the

last 24 hours raising the

tally of confirmed cases

to 4,318. DCEPC, Dr.

Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that among the

new cases, 16 patients

had arrived from Potohar Town urban area,

12 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi,

eight from Rawalpindi

Cantonment, and one

each from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila Cantonment, and Kalar Syedan.

Dr. Sajjad stated that 135

patients were admitted

to the city’s allied hospitals, including 51 to the

BBH, 45 to the District

Headquarters Hospital,

and 39 to the HFH.