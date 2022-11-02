RAWALPINDI      -      As many as 42 more dengue cases were reported 

in Rawalpindi during the 

last 24 hours raising the 

tally of confirmed cases 

to 4,318. DCEPC, Dr. 

Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that among the 

new cases, 16 patients 

had arrived from Potohar Town urban area, 

12 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi, 

eight from Rawalpindi 

Cantonment, and one 

each from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila Cantonment, and Kalar Syedan. 

Dr. Sajjad stated that 135 

patients were admitted 

to the city’s allied hospitals, including 51 to the 

BBH, 45 to the District 

Headquarters Hospital, 

and 39 to the HFH.