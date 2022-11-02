RAWALPINDI - As many as 42 more dengue cases were reported
in Rawalpindi during the
last 24 hours raising the
tally of confirmed cases
to 4,318. DCEPC, Dr.
Sajjad Mehmood, Tuesday said that among the
new cases, 16 patients
had arrived from Potohar Town urban area,
12 from Municipal Corporation, Rawalpindi,
eight from Rawalpindi
Cantonment, and one
each from Chaklala Cantonment, Taxila Cantonment, and Kalar Syedan.
Dr. Sajjad stated that 135
patients were admitted
to the city’s allied hospitals, including 51 to the
BBH, 45 to the District
Headquarters Hospital,
and 39 to the HFH.