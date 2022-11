Share:

LAHORE-The 50th death anniversary of renowned lyrist and poet Tanveer Naqvi was observed on Tuesday.

His real name was Syed Khursheed Ali. He was born in Lahore in 1919.

He started his career from Bollywood film industry before his migration to Pakistan in 1947. Tanveer Naqvi wrote lyrics for over 200 movies.

His patriotic song sung by Noor Jahan during the 1965 war “Rang Laayega Shaheedon Ka Lahoo” became extremely popular as well. He died in Lahore in 1972.