LAHORE - Six high ranking Police officers of grade 18 to 19 including CTO Lahore were transferred by the orders

Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar here

on Tuesday. According to the official departmental

notification, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muntazir Mehdi

BS-19 has been transferred to SSP Internal Accountability branch, Capital City District Lahore, against

a existing post.While Assad Ejaz Malhi BS-19,AIG

Admin&security CPO Punjab Lahore has been transferred and posted asChief Traffic Officer CTOLahore,

replacing previous incumbent of the post Muntazir

Mehdi. Whereas, Battalion Commander (7) PC Lahore,

Amara Athar BS-19 has been transferred and posted as

AIG Admin & security CPO Punjab, Lahore.