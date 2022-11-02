LAHORE - Six high ranking Police officers of grade 18 to 19 including CTO Lahore were transferred by the orders
Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar here
on Tuesday. According to the official departmental
notification, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muntazir Mehdi
BS-19 has been transferred to SSP Internal Accountability branch, Capital City District Lahore, against
a existing post.While Assad Ejaz Malhi BS-19,AIG
Admin&security CPO Punjab Lahore has been transferred and posted asChief Traffic Officer CTOLahore,
replacing previous incumbent of the post Muntazir
Mehdi. Whereas, Battalion Commander (7) PC Lahore,
Amara Athar BS-19 has been transferred and posted as
AIG Admin & security CPO Punjab, Lahore.