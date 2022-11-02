LAHORE       -   Six high ranking Police officers of grade 18 to 19 including CTO Lahore were transferred by the orders 

Inspector General Punjab Police Faisal Shahkar here 

on Tuesday. According to the official departmental 

notification, Chief Traffic Officer CTO Muntazir Mehdi 

BS-19 has been transferred to SSP Internal Accountability branch, Capital City District Lahore, against 

a existing post.While Assad Ejaz Malhi BS-19,AIG 

Admin&security CPO Punjab Lahore has been transferred and posted asChief Traffic Officer CTOLahore, 

replacing previous incumbent of the post Muntazir 

Mehdi. Whereas, Battalion Commander (7) PC Lahore, 

Amara Athar BS-19 has been transferred and posted as 

AIG Admin & security CPO Punjab, Lahore.