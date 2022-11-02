Share:

LAHORE-Al-Jalil Developers recently launched another mega housing project named “Lahore Entertainment City” that is located in Muridke. The glamorous and star-studded event was organized at Al-Jalil Garden Housing Scheme.

Chairman Al-Jalil Group of Companies Chaudhary Nasrullah Warraich graced the event as the chief guest whereas CEO Al-Jalil Group of Companies Shahid Hassan Warraich inaugurated the ceremony and welcomed the guest on board. Commercial Director Al-Jalil Developers Sardar Aslam Warraich introduced Fahad Mustafa as the face of brand. Together they revealed the logo of Lahore Entertainment City. The event proceeded with a comprehensive product presentation by Deputy HOD Marketing and Communications Abdullah Hashmi. He mentioned that Lahore Entertainment City is Pakistan’s first entertainment city, proposing 80 acres large Theme Park and 120 acres Town Centre for commercial activities. The attendees of events included the main deal holders and partners of Al-Jalil Developers. The event concluded with mesmerizing view of massive fireworks lighting up the sky and an unforgettable performance by the global superstar Atif Aslam.