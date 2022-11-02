Share:

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) Secretary General Asad Umar has released the new schedule of long march led by party chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday.

In a statement on Twitter, Asad Umar stated that according to the new schedule of the ‘Haqeeqi Azadi March’, Imran Khan will reach Rawalpindi on November 10 and all convoys will reach Islamabad on November 11.

It is pertinent to mention here that PTI had started a real freedom march [Haqeeqi Azadi March] from Lahore under the leadership of Imran Khan on October 28 and the PTI convoy has reached Gujranwala yesterday (Tuesday).