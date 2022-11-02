ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet
has granted approval to four Memorandum of Understandings
(MoUs)/agreements ikely to be signed between Pakistan and
China, including financing for construction of Breakwater at Gwadar port, security of Chinese nationals, an additional
emergency assistance of 500 million yuan
and Global Development Initiative (GDI).
Dozens of MoUs have been proposed
for signing between Pakistan and China
during the prime minister’s ongoing visit to China, official source told The Nation.
Moreover, important project such as financing Framework of ML-1, Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), Solar projects, projects related to culture, agriculture and
formation of new Joint Working Groups,
agreed by the 11th JCC of CPEC, are on the
agenda of the prime minister’s visit.
The federal cabinet through circulation
has granted approved to four MoUs, the
source said. The MoU related to strengthening development cooperation and promoting the implementation of Global Development Initiative(GDI) will be signed
between China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA )of the
People Republic of China and Pakistan’s
Ministry of Economic Affairs.
The areas agreed upon in the MoU include: poverty reduction, health care, education, agriculture, infrastructure development, plan and consultation, culture
and sports, law enforcement cooperation,
etc. Similarly Framework Agreement on
Development of Breakwater at Gwadar
Port is also on the agenda of the PM’s visit
to China. In order to implement the strategic arrangements of ‘Belt and Road initiative’ and ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor’, the government of People’s Republic
of China and the government of Islamic
Republic of Pakistan are proactively pursuing the CPEC related Gwadar Projects,
which are mutually beneficial for both the
countries. In various CPEC JCC meetings,
both the countries agreed on the need of
construction of Breakwater at Gwadar
Port. A draft framework agreement is likely to be signed between both the countries
for updating of feasibility study for construction of Breakwater at Gwadar Port,
preparation of PC-1 and its construction.
Another MoU between CIDCA and Ministry of Economic Affairs on post disaster
reconstruction has also been approved by
the federal cabinet.
China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has proposed to
sign a MoU on Post-Disaster Reconstruction with Pakistan, during the PM visit.
China has decided to offer an additional
emergency assistance worth 500 million
RMB in favour of the Pakistani side, in addition to the 300 million RMB announced
by government of China in September,
2022 for reconstruction to support Pakistan’s post-disaster reconstruction effort.
Another MoU related to the security of
Chinese Nationals in Pakistan is also approved by the cabinet.