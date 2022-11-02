Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal cabinet

has granted approval to four Memorandum of Understandings

(MoUs)/agreements ikely to be signed between Pakistan and

China, including financing for construction of Breakwater at Gwadar port, security of Chinese nationals, an additional

emergency assistance of 500 million yuan

and Global Development Initiative (GDI).

Dozens of MoUs have been proposed

for signing between Pakistan and China

during the prime minister’s ongoing visit to China, official source told The Nation.

Moreover, important project such as financing Framework of ML-1, Karachi Circular Railways (KCR), Solar projects, projects related to culture, agriculture and

formation of new Joint Working Groups,

agreed by the 11th JCC of CPEC, are on the

agenda of the prime minister’s visit.

The federal cabinet through circulation

has granted approved to four MoUs, the

source said. The MoU related to strengthening development cooperation and promoting the implementation of Global Development Initiative(GDI) will be signed

between China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA )of the

People Republic of China and Pakistan’s

Ministry of Economic Affairs.

The areas agreed upon in the MoU include: poverty reduction, health care, education, agriculture, infrastructure development, plan and consultation, culture

and sports, law enforcement cooperation,

etc. Similarly Framework Agreement on

Development of Breakwater at Gwadar

Port is also on the agenda of the PM’s visit

to China. In order to implement the strategic arrangements of ‘Belt and Road initiative’ and ‘China Pakistan Economic Corridor’, the government of People’s Republic

of China and the government of Islamic

Republic of Pakistan are proactively pursuing the CPEC related Gwadar Projects,

which are mutually beneficial for both the

countries. In various CPEC JCC meetings,

both the countries agreed on the need of

construction of Breakwater at Gwadar

Port. A draft framework agreement is likely to be signed between both the countries

for updating of feasibility study for construction of Breakwater at Gwadar Port,

preparation of PC-1 and its construction.

Another MoU between CIDCA and Ministry of Economic Affairs on post disaster

reconstruction has also been approved by

the federal cabinet.

China International Development Cooperation Agency (CIDCA) has proposed to

sign a MoU on Post-Disaster Reconstruction with Pakistan, during the PM visit.

China has decided to offer an additional

emergency assistance worth 500 million

RMB in favour of the Pakistani side, in addition to the 300 million RMB announced

by government of China in September,

2022 for reconstruction to support Pakistan’s post-disaster reconstruction effort.

Another MoU related to the security of

Chinese Nationals in Pakistan is also approved by the cabinet.