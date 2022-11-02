Share:

Despite the fact that child sexual abuse is rampant in Pakistan, only a select few cases get public attention and garner backlash strong enough for the government to pass a legal framework for protection. The reality is that most cases go unnoticed, or unreported. The state’s negligence towards this issue, combined with the lack of legal protection offered to children, has resulted in the country becoming one of the most dangerous and predatory environments for children in the world. These are facts that should be a cause of shame for us, prompting action as a result, but unfortunately, we continue to brush it under the rug.

According to child rights activists, there are at least 550,000 children—girls and boys both—who have been a victim of sexual abuse. In contrast, there are only a few hundred cases that are reported to the authorities. Out of these too, barely a handful of cases will be brought before the judiciary for the sake of accountability. The number keeps reducing once we also take into consideration the punishments given to perpetrators and their lax implementation. Child abuse is a real problem in Pakistan and there are only a few who ring alarm bells against it.

More often than not, children are thought to be the responsibility of their parents and in times when intervention is needed, the authorities hesitate and instead deem it to be a matter to be dealt with in the home. This enables perpetrators of domestic abuse, rape, and forced marriages to continue with their lives scot-free, remaining in the lives of those children whom they have tortured so permanently.

The state always has a right to intervene if someone’s rights are being violated or harm is being done, and the failure to do so, especially in the case of children, is especially astounding. In fact, successive governments have failed to enshrine child rights in the constitution, or the penal code, which still does not contain a framework for child protection. Cases like that of Zainab Ansari have constantly shed light on how there is such a dire need for laws regarding child exploitation and there have been some laws passed but implementation is needed. At the same time, the public must be made aware of how dire of a problem this is and awareness should be centered around dissolving taboos that are associated with it.