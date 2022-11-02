LAHORE    -       Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi 

has directed that the best arrangements 

should be made for the people coming to 

attend the annual international tablighi 

ijtema at Raiwind as they are the guests 

of the Punjab government who would be 

extended the best hospitality.

While chairing a meeting at his office 

to review arrangements, security plans 

and other issues, the CM noted that a 

large number of people, from across the 

globe, are attending this annually-held 

congregation. 

The CM asked the administration to 

complete arrangements on time while 

ensuring CCTV surveillance of entry and 

exit points. For this purpose, more cameras should be installed besides arranging additional patrolling police; he said 

and added that the number of wardens 

should also be increased for a smooth 

flow of traffic. 

The administration and line departments should ensure the implementation of a security plan, along with best arrangements, while maintaining prompt 

coordination; he said and directed the 

secretary C&W and DG LDA to submit a 

report about repair and maintenance of 

area roads after completing the job on a 

priority basis. Suitable lighting arrangements should also be ensured around the 

venue including the Raiwind by-pass and 

WASA should ensure maintaining the 

effective supply of water for the participants, he said. 

The CM also ordered maintaining the 

best food arrangements for police and 

other duty officials. The number of Rescue 1122 staff should be increased and 

special arrangements be made at the 

Wagha border for the visitors coming 

from India, he said. 

Every department should work like a 

team as I would visit to review arrangements, he added. The first phase would 

contribute from November 4 to 6 while 

the second phase would be held from November 11 to 13. 

Imtiaz Ghani of annual tablighi congregation Raiwind, Hafiz Ammar Yasir 

MPA, Rasikh Elahi, IG police, principal 

secretary to CM, Maulana Amir Ahsan, 

Maulana Amjad Farooq, Anwar Ghani, 

Aftab Ghani, and Malik Hafeez Anjum, 

secretary & DG Auqaf, commissioner and 

CCPO Lahore, DG LDA, DG Rescue 1122 

and former BoP President Hamesh Khan 

attended the meeting.

CM APPROVES CYBERKNIFE 

TECHNOLOGY FOR JINNAH AND 

NISHTAR HOSPITALS

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi 

has approved the introduction of cyberknife technology in Jinnah Hospital 

Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan soon 

to treat cancer and other complex diseases free of cost through this technology. 

While chairing a meeting, the CM 

said that doctors will also be trained 

about this treatment method. The patients will get immense convenience 

as the Punjab government has made 

this method a part of the health card 

programme through Ghurki Hospital, 

he added. Meanwhile, the government 

would also deliberate on giving the 

status of a university to Allama Iqbal 

Medical College, Lahore and required 

legislation will be done after an early 

decision, he disclosed. 

AIMC’s Dr Abdul Majeed Ch., Dr 

Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal Secretary 

to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary 

finance, and special secretary specialized 

healthcare and medical education and 

others attended the meeting.