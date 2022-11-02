LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi
has directed that the best arrangements
should be made for the people coming to
attend the annual international tablighi
ijtema at Raiwind as they are the guests
of the Punjab government who would be
extended the best hospitality.
While chairing a meeting at his office
to review arrangements, security plans
and other issues, the CM noted that a
large number of people, from across the
globe, are attending this annually-held
congregation.
The CM asked the administration to
complete arrangements on time while
ensuring CCTV surveillance of entry and
exit points. For this purpose, more cameras should be installed besides arranging additional patrolling police; he said
and added that the number of wardens
should also be increased for a smooth
flow of traffic.
The administration and line departments should ensure the implementation of a security plan, along with best arrangements, while maintaining prompt
coordination; he said and directed the
secretary C&W and DG LDA to submit a
report about repair and maintenance of
area roads after completing the job on a
priority basis. Suitable lighting arrangements should also be ensured around the
venue including the Raiwind by-pass and
WASA should ensure maintaining the
effective supply of water for the participants, he said.
The CM also ordered maintaining the
best food arrangements for police and
other duty officials. The number of Rescue 1122 staff should be increased and
special arrangements be made at the
Wagha border for the visitors coming
from India, he said.
Every department should work like a
team as I would visit to review arrangements, he added. The first phase would
contribute from November 4 to 6 while
the second phase would be held from November 11 to 13.
Imtiaz Ghani of annual tablighi congregation Raiwind, Hafiz Ammar Yasir
MPA, Rasikh Elahi, IG police, principal
secretary to CM, Maulana Amir Ahsan,
Maulana Amjad Farooq, Anwar Ghani,
Aftab Ghani, and Malik Hafeez Anjum,
secretary & DG Auqaf, commissioner and
CCPO Lahore, DG LDA, DG Rescue 1122
and former BoP President Hamesh Khan
attended the meeting.
CM APPROVES CYBERKNIFE
TECHNOLOGY FOR JINNAH AND
NISHTAR HOSPITALS
Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi
has approved the introduction of cyberknife technology in Jinnah Hospital
Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan soon
to treat cancer and other complex diseases free of cost through this technology.
While chairing a meeting, the CM
said that doctors will also be trained
about this treatment method. The patients will get immense convenience
as the Punjab government has made
this method a part of the health card
programme through Ghurki Hospital,
he added. Meanwhile, the government
would also deliberate on giving the
status of a university to Allama Iqbal
Medical College, Lahore and required
legislation will be done after an early
decision, he disclosed.
AIMC’s Dr Abdul Majeed Ch., Dr
Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal Secretary
to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary
finance, and special secretary specialized
healthcare and medical education and
others attended the meeting.