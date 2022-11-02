Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi

has directed that the best arrangements

should be made for the people coming to

attend the annual international tablighi

ijtema at Raiwind as they are the guests

of the Punjab government who would be

extended the best hospitality.

While chairing a meeting at his office

to review arrangements, security plans

and other issues, the CM noted that a

large number of people, from across the

globe, are attending this annually-held

congregation.

The CM asked the administration to

complete arrangements on time while

ensuring CCTV surveillance of entry and

exit points. For this purpose, more cameras should be installed besides arranging additional patrolling police; he said

and added that the number of wardens

should also be increased for a smooth

flow of traffic.

The administration and line departments should ensure the implementation of a security plan, along with best arrangements, while maintaining prompt

coordination; he said and directed the

secretary C&W and DG LDA to submit a

report about repair and maintenance of

area roads after completing the job on a

priority basis. Suitable lighting arrangements should also be ensured around the

venue including the Raiwind by-pass and

WASA should ensure maintaining the

effective supply of water for the participants, he said.

The CM also ordered maintaining the

best food arrangements for police and

other duty officials. The number of Rescue 1122 staff should be increased and

special arrangements be made at the

Wagha border for the visitors coming

from India, he said.

Every department should work like a

team as I would visit to review arrangements, he added. The first phase would

contribute from November 4 to 6 while

the second phase would be held from November 11 to 13.

Imtiaz Ghani of annual tablighi congregation Raiwind, Hafiz Ammar Yasir

MPA, Rasikh Elahi, IG police, principal

secretary to CM, Maulana Amir Ahsan,

Maulana Amjad Farooq, Anwar Ghani,

Aftab Ghani, and Malik Hafeez Anjum,

secretary & DG Auqaf, commissioner and

CCPO Lahore, DG LDA, DG Rescue 1122

and former BoP President Hamesh Khan

attended the meeting.

CM APPROVES CYBERKNIFE

TECHNOLOGY FOR JINNAH AND

NISHTAR HOSPITALS

Punjab Chief Minister Ch Parvez Elahi

has approved the introduction of cyberknife technology in Jinnah Hospital

Lahore and Nishtar Hospital Multan soon

to treat cancer and other complex diseases free of cost through this technology.

While chairing a meeting, the CM

said that doctors will also be trained

about this treatment method. The patients will get immense convenience

as the Punjab government has made

this method a part of the health card

programme through Ghurki Hospital,

he added. Meanwhile, the government

would also deliberate on giving the

status of a university to Allama Iqbal

Medical College, Lahore and required

legislation will be done after an early

decision, he disclosed.

AIMC’s Dr Abdul Majeed Ch., Dr

Nadeem Hafeez Butt, Principal Secretary

to CM Muhammad Khan Bhatti, secretary

finance, and special secretary specialized

healthcare and medical education and

others attended the meeting.