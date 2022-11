Share:

RAWALPINDI - Chief of Army Staff

(COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa

visited

Headquar

ters Army Air De

fence Command on

Tuesday.

According to

a

is

press

release

sued by the Inter-Services Public

Relations (ISPR),

COAS paid rich tribute to supreme sacrifices of officers & men of Pakistan Army Air Defence (AAD) and appreciated training standards

achieved. “COAS emphasised importance of Air

Defence in today’s warfare the need for continuous training & up-gradation of modern Air De