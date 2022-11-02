Share:

KARACHI - A couple who was scorched in a gas leakage blast in the metropolis breathed their last during treatment on Tuesday while condition of two brothers was also stated to be critical. According to details, a gas leakage blast in Millat Colony Block J near Qaba Mosque on Sunday-Monday midnight left a family severely injured. The scorched family was shifted to Burns Ward of Civil Hospital where family head 50-year-old Riaz s/o Ameeruddin and his wife Hussan Aara expired while condition of their two sons Ali Raza 26, and Anas Raza 16, was also stated to be critical.