LAHORE    -      An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the 

hearing of Paragon City reference, filed by National 

Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and his 

brother, Khwaja Salman Rafique, till November 17.

The court summoned the NAB prosecution 

witnesses for recording their statements on the 

next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge 

Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked. 

A counsel, on behalf of Khwaja Saad Rafique, 

submitted an application for exemption from 

personal appearance for one day. He submitted 

that the minister could not appear as he was 

leaving for China on an official visit with the 

prime minister. The counsel requested the court 

Marriyum says firing on Imran Khan should not be politicized; demands thorough probe into incident

to exempt his client for one day.

At this, the court allowed the exemption application and adjourned further proceedings till 

November 17. The court directed the NAB prosecution to present witnesses on the next date 

of hearing. The court also extended the interim 

bail of accused - Nadeem Zia and Farhan Ali - till 

November 17. Talking to the media, Kh Salman 

Rafique said that the elections would be held on 

their scheduled time and assemblies must complete their tenure. He criticised the timing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march, saying that it 

was proving fatal for the country’s economy.