LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the
hearing of Paragon City reference, filed by National
Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and his
brother, Khwaja Salman Rafique, till November 17.
The court summoned the NAB prosecution
witnesses for recording their statements on the
next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge
Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked.
A counsel, on behalf of Khwaja Saad Rafique,
submitted an application for exemption from
personal appearance for one day. He submitted
that the minister could not appear as he was
leaving for China on an official visit with the
prime minister. The counsel requested the court
to exempt his client for one day.
At this, the court allowed the exemption application and adjourned further proceedings till
November 17. The court directed the NAB prosecution to present witnesses on the next date
of hearing. The court also extended the interim
bail of accused - Nadeem Zia and Farhan Ali - till
November 17. Talking to the media, Kh Salman
Rafique said that the elections would be held on
their scheduled time and assemblies must complete their tenure. He criticised the timing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march, saying that it
was proving fatal for the country’s economy.