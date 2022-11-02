Share:

LAHORE - An accountability court on Tuesday adjourned the

hearing of Paragon City reference, filed by National

Accountability Bureau (NAB) against Federal Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafique and his

brother, Khwaja Salman Rafique, till November 17.

The court summoned the NAB prosecution

witnesses for recording their statements on the

next date of hearing. Accountability Court Judge

Qamar-uz-Zaman conducted the reference proceedings, wherein Khwaja Salman Rafique appeared and got his attendance marked.

A counsel, on behalf of Khwaja Saad Rafique,

submitted an application for exemption from

personal appearance for one day. He submitted

that the minister could not appear as he was

leaving for China on an official visit with the

prime minister. The counsel requested the court

to exempt his client for one day.

At this, the court allowed the exemption application and adjourned further proceedings till

November 17. The court directed the NAB prosecution to present witnesses on the next date

of hearing. The court also extended the interim

bail of accused - Nadeem Zia and Farhan Ali - till

November 17. Talking to the media, Kh Salman

Rafique said that the elections would be held on

their scheduled time and assemblies must complete their tenure. He criticised the timing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s long march, saying that it

was proving fatal for the country’s economy.