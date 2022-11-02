Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said yesterday that

China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) was significant

in supplementing the vision of

Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) aimed at ensuring

shared prosperity through regional connectivity and integration. Addressing at the 21st virtual Meeting of the Council of

Heads of Government (CHG) of

the SCO in Beijing, the foreign

minister said the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) would build greater

connectivity across SCO region

and help unlock the political

and economic potential of intra-SCO cooperation. The meeting was virtually hosted by China, as the current Chair of the

SCO-CHG. The heads of government of China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and

Uzbekistan as well as representatives from SCO observer states

attended the meeting. The foreign minister emphasised the

importance of enhancing economic and trade cooperation between SCO member states. Reaffirming the importance Pakistan

attaches to SCO, the foreign minister highlighted actions taken by Pakistan under various

agreements and projects for advancing regional cooperation

based on principles enunciated

in the ‘Shanghai Spirit’. Sharing

Pakistan’s experience of several successful initiatives to alleviate poverty, the foreign minister also announced that the

first meeting of the SCO Special

Working Group on Poverty Alleviation would be held in Islamabad in December. Thanking

the SCO countries for expressing solidarity with and extending support for the flood-affected people in Pakistan.